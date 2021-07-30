Price of coffee expected to rise amid historic drought

Bad news for coffee lovers—a jump in coffee bean prices could soon filter through to your morning cup of joe.

Coffee bean prices are surging in Brazil, the world’s top producer, due to severe weather patterns.

Right now, the worst drought in roughly a century is killing as much as 70 percent of the coffee crops in some areas.

And farmers say they're struggling to harvest enough beans to meet global demand.

The weather has taken such a devastating toll on many of the plants that experts say there's no hope in saving them.

Experts predict the overall coffee harvest in Brazil will be the lowest since 2003, with coffee consumption expected to outpace production.