Bailey clear frontrunner in Republican primary for Illinois governor: polls

New polling shows Illinois Republicans have a new frontrunner in the primary election for governor.

In addition, the polling shows the challenges the former frontrunner — Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin — is now facing as he focuses his efforts here in the Chicago area.

Bailey currently leads in the Chicago area, but the contest is closer — with Irvin, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Jesse Sullivan and paving contractor Gary Rabine running stronger than they do downstate.

State Sen. Bailey has a 14-percentage point lead over Irvin, with Sullivan trailing Irvin by about six percentage points.

But the number of voters who say they're undecided — more than 30% — is virtually equal to the number supporting Bailey. Winning the lion's share of them appears to be Irvin’s last, longshot hope.

Indeed, when that nearly one-third of undecided voters were asked in a follow-up question what if they had to choose, it's a closer contest.

Bailey was at 26.5%; Sullivan 23.2%; Irvin 21.9%; Rabine 13.2%; and former state lawmaker Paul Schimpf 11.3%.

Irvin's longshot strategy is to now convince voters that he's the strongest candidate in the fall against Democratic incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker — in a Democratic state.

"Data shows that Richard Irvin gives the party the best chance to win. For some folks that's not good enough … no matter who the nominee is," the poll suggests.