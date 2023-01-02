Watch: Bald Eagle rescued from floating ice in Waukegan Harbor

A Bald Eagle was rescued Sunday from a piece of floating ice in Waukegan Harbor, and the incident was captured on video.

According to the Willowbrook Wildlife Center, the eagle is likely around three years old based on the amount of white feathers on its head.

On New Year's Day, the eagle was seen floating on a piece of ice in the harbor. When approached by a crew from the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors, the eagle was quiet, wet and did not fly away like other nearby birds when interacted with.

Using some quick thinking and a kayak, the crew was able to break a small piece of the ice the eagle was standing on and push it to shore where someone with a net captured the bird.

The eagle was then transferred to a warm car and taken to the Willowbrook Wildlife Center.

According to staff, the bird was more alert once it arrived at the clinic but was still much easier to handle than normal for the species. They say eagles are usually "quite feisty."

An exam revealed the eagle was thin, wet and disheveled. The clinic was concerned the bird suffered lead exposure, but the animal did not test high enough to be treated for it — although he did still test positive.

Bald Eagle rescued from Waukegan Harbor on Jan. 1, 2023 | Willowbrook Wildlife Center

Blood work on the eagle revealed moderate anemia with a delayed clotting time, according to the clinic. For treatment, the bird was given various fluids, anti-inflammatories, antimicrobials, and vitamins. The eagle was also put in a heated cage overnight.

On Monday, the clinic said you could tell the bird was feeling much better.