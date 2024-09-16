Ballet 5:8 celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with retelling of 'La Llorona'

The Brief Ballet 5:8 is presenting a new ballet based on the Mexican myth of La Llorona. La Llorona is a contemporary ballet that explores themes of unconditional love and motherhood. The ballet features traditional Mexican music and costumes, as well as a performance by the all-female Mariachi Sirenas.



A new production by Ballet 5:8 is coming to the Harris Theater in Chicago.

La Llorona is a classic Mexican myth that will be told through dance with beautiful costumes and traditional Mexican music.

"It’s set in Santa Fe, New Mexico shortly after the Mexican-American war," said Juliana Rubio Slager Artistic Director and Choreographer of Ballet 5:8. "The biggest part of it is unconditional love, and how much mothers are the backbone of society. It’s a past meets present situation where it’s a very contemporary ballet, and it uses some contemporary Mexican music, as well as some classic songs."

The ballet is presented by the National Museum of Mexican Art and features a performance by the all-female Mariachi Sirenas.

La Llorona premieres in Chicago on Oct. 5 and 6 at the Harris Theater during Hispanic Heritage Month.