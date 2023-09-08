Bally's temporary Chicago casino set to open its doors this weekend

Chicago residents and visitors can rejoice as Bally’s Chicago is finally opening its temporary casino entertainment destination on Saturday.

Starting September 9, the casino will offer three levels of gaming, featuring nearly 800 slot machines and 56 table games at the historic Medinah Temple located at 600 N. Wabash Avenue.

Guests will have diverse dining options, including authentic Asian cuisine at Kitchen 888 and delectable choices from the Medinah Bistro. For beverages, there are full-service casino bars on the first and third levels. Those seeking a lighter meal or coffee can visit the Wabash Café.

Besides the entertainment aspect, Bally’s Chicago will be making a significant economic impact by creating over 700 permanent jobs.

"It is an honor to present our guests with a first-class gaming experience and accomplish the goal of opening a casino within the city limits," Mark Wong, VP and General Manager, said in a statement.

The casino officially opens at 8 a.m. and will operate seven days a week.

For more information, including hours of operation, visit BallysChicago.com.