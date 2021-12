A drive-by bar shooting occurred near Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood early Sunday, according to police.

Police said shots were fired by an unidentified person driving a gray Mercedes SUV in the 100 block of West Division Street just after 3 a.m.

According to police, multiple shots went through a window and struck a TV inside.

No one was injured and nobody was taken into custody, police said.