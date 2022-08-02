Barbershops in Elgin offer free back-to-school haircuts for kids

A fresh hairdo is a back-to-school tradition.

But for families stretching their budgets, sometimes kids go without.

Several barbers in Elgin are pitching in with free back-to-school haircuts for kids.

"After their haircut, you hand them the mirror and they look at themselves, it's a big old smile. That smile right there, it makes my day. It's better than money," said Wil Dumas Jr., owner of Lincoln Avenue Barbershop in Elgin.

The haircuts will happen at the Boys and Girls Club of Elgin on August 14 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

It's open to kindergartners through 12th graders.