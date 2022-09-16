Barrington High School student in custody after allegedly bringing pellet gun to school

A 16-year-old Barrington High School student was taken into police custody Friday after allegedly carrying a pellet gun underneath his clothing while on the school's campus.

Just before school began Friday, a group of students notified school administrators that they saw the teen boy carrying a gun in one of the bathrooms.

The building was then placed on immediate lockdown.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A School Resource Officer responded and found that the student was carrying a pellet gun under his clothing. He was then taken into police custody.

No additional information was released by police.