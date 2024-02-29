Fiery head-on crash in Barrington Hills leaves 1 dead, another seriously hurt

A driver was killed and another was seriously injured in a head-on crash Wednesday night in northwest suburban Barrington Hills.

A Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling east on County Line Road just before 9 p.m. when it struck a Hyundai Palisade that was going west near Bellwood Drive, police said. The crash cause one of the vehicle's engines to catch fire. Firefighters from the Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District arrived and extinguished the blaze.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released by the Lake County Coroner's Office. The 46-year-old woman who was driving the Hyundai was taken to Good Shepherd Hospital where she was listed in serious condition.

Due to the crash, County Line Road was closed between Ridge and Donlea roads until 3 a.m. as police and fire crews investigated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Barrington Hills Police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.