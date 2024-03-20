Barrington Hills police identify homicide victim from 1979 cold case

Remains of a man found in Barrington Hills in 1979 have finally been identified.

On Aug. 5, 1979, the remains of an individual were discovered by a horseback rider in a grassy area along Old Dundee Road.

Upon arrival, Barrington Hills police officers found a partially charred torso of a white male victim. The investigation revealed that the victim's legs had been severed and found nearby, while the head and arms were never recovered.

Investigators concluded that the homicide took place at a different location from where the victim's remains were discovered.

Due to a lack of identifying characteristics, the victim remained unidentified, leading authorities to classify him as "John Doe," and the case eventually went cold.

Recently, the Barrington Hills Police Department collaborated with Othram, a Texas-based lab specializing in forensic DNA testing and genetic genealogy. Through advanced DNA testing, using Forensic Grade Genome Sequencing, the victim was identified as Joseph A. Caliva, who was 27 years old at the time of his murder.

Anyone with information pertaining to this crime is urged to contact the Barrington Hills Police Department Investigations and reference case number 1979-2050.