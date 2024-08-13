Barrington neighbors seek to halt construction of new Porsche dealership and parking structure

Residents in the northwest suburbs are trying to hit the brakes on a new Porsche dealership before it's built.

Motor Werks of Barrington wants to build a two-story Porsche store and a four-story parking structure near its existing campus, which had been there for years before residential neighborhoods were built around it.

At Tuesday's Barrington Plan Commission meeting, the dealership said it heard what neighbors said in a previous meeting and showed new plans with revisions that addressed their concerns. Murgado Automotive Group owns Motor Werks of Barrington.

"We sat down, we've analyzed, and I spoke to different folks, and contrary to when I got in the elevator where someone was not as happy, I will say to you, I've done everything I can, and I will do more," said Mario Murgado, CEO and owner of Murgado Automotive Group.

If the plans for the new dealership were approved Tuesday, the CEO said it could be another five to 10 years before it opens.