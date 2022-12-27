Barry Butler's Navy Pier exhibit is called 'Flow - Water Brings Life to Chicago'

Navy Pier is inviting you to discover how water brings life to Chicago.

Barry Butler presents his "Flow" exhibit, showcasing all the seasons and revealing enchanting water attractions around the city.

"The theme fo this exhibit is surrounding the water. So Lake Michigan, the river, even the Lincoln park lagoon. Buckingham Fountain," Butler said. "For me, the water kind of ties it all together. There's always something to photograph. It's such a great city."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The exhibit is free and runs through December 31, 2023.

For more information, go to NavyPier.org/events.