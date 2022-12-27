Expand / Collapse search

Barry Butler's Navy Pier exhibit is called 'Flow - Water Brings Life to Chicago'

Barry Butler is presenting his 'Flow' exhibit at Navy Pier that will showcase water attractions all around the city.

CHICAGO - Navy Pier is inviting you to discover how water brings life to Chicago.

Barry Butler presents his "Flow" exhibit, showcasing all the seasons and revealing enchanting water attractions around the city.

"The theme fo this exhibit is surrounding the water. So Lake Michigan, the river, even the Lincoln park lagoon. Buckingham Fountain," Butler said. "For me, the water kind of ties it all together. There's always something to photograph. It's such a great city."

The exhibit is free and runs through December 31, 2023.

For more information, go to NavyPier.org/events.