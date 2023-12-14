17-year-old driver indicted in crash that killed 2 South Elgin High School students

A 17-year-old girl was charged in connection to a crash that left two South Elgin High School students dead in Bartlett last summer.

Prosecutors say Aanomeya Henry, of Eglin, was driving under the influence of marijuana with three passengers in her car.

She was driving a Honda Civic north on Route 25 near Kenyon Road on Aug. 31 when the crash occurred. Henry began to turn left, failing to yield to an oncoming dump truck which struck the passenger side of the Honda.

The car was pushed into a corn field and the dump truck flipped on it's side.

Two teenage occupants of the Honda were killed. They were identified as 16-year-old Tahlulay Henry of Elgin and 17-year-old Kamorra Campbell of Bartlett.

The driver of the dump truck suffered minor injuries.

Prosecutors say Aanomeya did not have a valid driver's license. She was charged with four counts of driving under the influence of drugs, two counts of reckless homicide and one count of reckless driving.

Aamomeya was arrested by Bartlett police following the indictment. A judge allowed her to remain out of custody while her case is pending, but set the following conditions:

She has a 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. curfew

She can not leave the state of Illinois without the court’s permission

She must refrain from using any intoxicating compounds including cannabis and alcohol

She must submit to random drug and alcohol testing

She must have no contact with the surviving victim

She must not drive without a license

Her next court date was scheduled for Jan. 26, 2024.

The Kane County State's Attorney's Office says anyone charged under the Illinois Vehicle Code is considered by law to be an adult.