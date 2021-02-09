Bartlett travel agent stole over $100,000 from clients: prosecutors

article

A Bartlett-based travel agent allegedly stole more than $100,000 from clients and gave them fake tickets in return.

Ultimate Travel owner Colleen Kosiek pocketed money intended to pay for travel arrangements between April 2017 and March 2019, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office.

One couple was given falsified airline reservations from Chicago to Panama City to Santiago and back to Chicago, prosecutors said.

A DuPage County Grand Jury returned a 42-count indictment against Kosiek Jan. 21, on charges of continuing financial crimes, financial institution fraud and identity theft, among others.

Kosiek, 50, of Carol Springs, turned herself into police Monday and posted the $10,000, necessary to be released from custody.