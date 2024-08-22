Batavia man convicted after crashing into squad car while intoxicated: officials

article

A 60-year-old Batavia man was found guilty on multiple charges after police said he crashed into a squad car while intoxicated and narrowly missed hitting an officer.

Samuel Kramer was convicted of the following, according to the Kane County State's Attorney:

Aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class 4 felony

Aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, BAC over .08, a Class 4 felony

Improper passing of an emergency vehicle causing damage, a Class A misdemeanor

Leaving the scene of a crash involving damage to vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor

On Dec. 24, 2022, Batavia police were investigating a crash at the intersection of Fabyan Parkway and Western Avenue.

According to police, Kramer crashed into a squad car that was partially blocking the intersection, narrowly missing an officer standing nearby.

After the crash, Kramer left the scene but was found by police a short time later.

Following a DUI investigation, officers determined Kramer was intoxicated when the crash happened. After taking an alcohol breath test, police said the alcohol concentration in Kramer's breath was 0.211.

In Illinois, the legal blood alcohol content (BAC) for driving is 0.08%.

Kramer also didn't have a valid driver's license, officials said.

He's due back in court at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the Kane County Judicial Center. Kramer faces a sentence between one to three years in prison.