Batavia man sentenced to 6 years for distributing child pornography

article

A man from Batavia pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography that involved a victim under the age of 13.

David Winecke was sentenced to six years in prison for spreading and possessing multiple videos and still images of child pornography prior to Dec. 20, 2022.

Judge Alice Tracy accepted the plea at a hearing this week.

In addition to the prison term, Winecke must register for life as a sexual offender in compliance with the Illinois Sexual Offender Registration Act.

Winecke was identified and investigated by the Kane County Child Exploitation Unit, an initiative created by State’s Attorney Mosser and Sheriff Ron Hain to investigate tips of individuals circulating child pornography.