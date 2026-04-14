Batavia police study Randall Road after two deadly crashes

The Brief Two deadly crashes in six weeks along Randall Road prompted a safety review from the City of Batavia. Police said driver behavior is the main cause of crashes. City officials plan enforcement, education and possible signal changes along the road.



Two deadly crashes on Randall Road in just six weeks led Batavia police to analyze years of crash data.

They found driver behavior, including failing to yield and speeding, is the leading cause of collisions.

Now, city leaders are working on enforcement, expanding education efforts and reviewing traffic signals to prevent future tragedies.

What we know:

Two deadly crashes along Randall Road in February and March sparked a deeper look into safety along one of the city’s busiest corridors.

The Batavia Police Department analyzed crash data from 2019 through early 2026 and found 767 crashes occurred on Randall Road, accounting for about 16% of all crashes citywide.

Despite the recent deaths, overall crash trends have remained consistent over time.

Police said the biggest issue is driver behavior. The most common causes include failing to yield, especially during left turns, and failing to reduce speed, often leading to rear-end collisions.

Other contributing factors include distracted driving, disregarding traffic signals, improper lane usage and following too closely.

Dig deeper:

Police said traffic signal changes made in 2020 had little impact on crash frequency or severity.

The data shows Randall Road crash trends are generally in line with historical averages, even with the recent fatal incidents.

Officers have also maintained a strong presence along the corridor, conducting nearly 700 traffic stops from January through late March this year. That accounts for about 32% of all stops citywide.

What they're saying:

"Very sad situation. Obviously, anytime you have a loss of life, it's a tragic situation. Having two of them on the same stretch of roadway just a couple of weeks apart was a really upsetting thing for our community and for our police department," Batavia Police Chief Eric Blowers said.

"Public safety is always our top priority, and this study gives us a clear, data driven picture of where we need to focus," City Administrator Laura Newman said.

What's next:

Police say drivers can expect more targeted enforcement along Randall Road, especially for speeding, failure to yield and traffic signal violations.

The city is also planning public education campaigns focused on dangerous driving behaviors.

In addition, officials are reviewing traffic signal timing at key intersections to determine whether adjustments could improve safety and reduce crashes moving forward.