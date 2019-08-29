Batavia school bus monitor charged with sexually abusing child

article

A west suburban school bus aide has been charged with sexually abusing a child on a bus earlier this week.

Ronald A. Spychalski, 79, is charged with one felony count each of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a child, according to a statement form the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Spychalski, who lives in St. Charles, is accused of sexually abusing a child younger than 13 on a bus Tuesday, prosecutors said. Another student overheard the victim talking about the incident and told her parents, who called police.

Spychalski works as a bus monitor for Illinois Central School Bus Co., which is contracted with Batavia Public School District 101, the state's attorney's office said.

Kane County Associate Judge Keith Johnson set Spychalski's bail at $50,000 during a hearing Thursday, prosecutors said. If he is able to post bond, he will be prohibited from having unsupervised contact with anyone under 18.

His next court date is set for Sept. 13.