Baxter selling Deerfield headquarters, looking to downsize

With the rise of remote workers, Baxter International is selling its Deerfield headquarters and looking to downsize.

A statement from the company says, in part:

"Workplace dynamics are changing, with Baxter offering and many employees choosing a hybrid work model consisting of both days working remote and days in the office. To best meet the evolving needs of our employees, Baxter is reviewing options related to our current headquarters — which was designed and built in the 1970s—and will pursue options for a new modern and more sustainable headquarters."

The company says it will look for office space in the general area in order to remain accessible by Deerfield-based employees.

Baxter has been located in the northern Chicago suburbs since 1931.