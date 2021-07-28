BBB warns consumers about Lollapalooza ticket, vaccination card scams

While the gates will open for Lollapalooza in just under 24 hours, scammers are not taking a break.

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers Wednesday about fake tickets and fake vaccination cards that are circulating ahead of this weekend's mega fest in Grant Park.

Steve Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau in Chicago and Northern Illinois, says to use trusted sources to purchase your ticket.

"Ticket sellers and scammers always use the excitement and emotion of events like playoffs or an exciting concert to snare unsuspecting victims," Bernas said.

Anyone who tries to show a fake vaccine card to get in to the event could face serious consequences.

"Any type of buying vaccine cards, fake ones or manipulating your friends card is not acceptable and could put you in jail for providing false documentation," Bernas said.

Last week, the FBI’s Chicago office warned Illinois residents about the dangers involved in the illegal sale of fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards.

"FBI Chicago reminds the public that the creation, purchase, or sale of fake vaccine cards by individuals is illegal, dangerous, and punishable with significant fines and prison time," FBI spokesperson Jillian Kaehler said in a statement.

The Better Business Bureau recommends to report all potential scams to them or police.

The BBB offered the following tips to consumers, whether they are looking for tickets to Lollapalooza or any other event:

