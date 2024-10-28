71-year-old Illinois man arrested for violating sexual predator registry and handing out candy: sheriff

article

A 71-year-old Illinois man was arrested Sunday for allegedly violating the state's sexual predator registry during trick-or-treating hours.

Margarito T. Esparza was charged with unlawful participation as a sexual predator in a holiday event involving minors, according to police.

The charge follows an incident in Beach Park on the 38200 block of North Sheridan Road, where Esparza, a registered sexual predator with a previous conviction for aggravated criminal sexual abuse, allegedly opened his door and offered candy to two minors.

Lake County Sheriff’s detectives made contact with Esparza at his residence and took him into custody.

"Convicted child sexual predators know they are strictly prohibited from nearly every activity involving children. Our team works tirelessly to ensure the safety of our most vulnerable, and this is another example of their outstanding dedication," said Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg.

Esparza appeared in court on Monday and was ordered to comply with pretrial conditions. His next court date is set for November 19.

Lake County detectives said they are conducting extra patrols this week to ensure that registered sexual predators are following state laws and not engaging with trick-or-treaters.