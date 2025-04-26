Beach Park crash: Lake County man facing felony charges after fleeing scene, 2 hurt, sheriff says

The Brief Gilberto Santiago, Jr., of Round Lake Park, faces felony charges after crashing and fleeing the scene in Beach Park Friday, authorities said. The crash injured several people, including a backseat passenger who fell out of Santiago's car. Santiago was arrested after a search and is charged with aggravated DUI, driving on a revoked license, and leaving the scene.



A Lake County man is facing multiple felony charges after crashing his vehicle, injuring several people, and fleeing the scene in Beach Park Friday afternoon, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash occurred at 3:30 p.m. Friday at North Avenue and West Mawman Avenue.

When Lake County deputies arrived, they found that four of the five people in the at-fault vehicle had fled on foot before they arrived.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 43-year-old Gilberto Santiago, Jr., was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander southbound on North Avenue when he veered into the northbound lane, striking a Nissan Versa driven by a 70-year-old woman from Zion, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The impact caused the rear door of the Outlander to open, ejecting a 43-year-old man from Zion, who was a backseat passenger. Both the passenger in the Outlander and the Nissan driver were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Charges Filed:

Deputies launched a search for Santiago and the others who fled. With assistance from Waukegan Police K9s and Libertyville Police drones, Santiago was later located.

One other passenger was found, but two others remain at large.

Santiago appeared "heavily intoxicated" and was arrested, according to the sheriff's office. He faces several charges, including:

Aggravated DUI (Class 2 felony)

Driving while license revoked (Class 3 felony)

Aggravated DUI while driving on a revoked license (Class 4 felony)

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felony)

Leaving the scene of an accident with injuries (Class 4 felony)

Santiago had an initial court hearing Saturday morning and is being held in the Lake County Jail.