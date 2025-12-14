Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns: Live scores and updates from Week 15
Bust out the gloves, long johns and anything that can warm you up. It's a cold one.
With temperatures feeling like they're in the negative teens, the Chicago Bears get a chance to enjoy "Bear Weather" as Cleveland comes to town.
Follow along with us as the Bears host the Browns on a frigid day at Soldier Field.
Inactives
The Bears will have a new second-string quarterback on Sunday. Case Keenum will be QB2 after serving as the emergency third quarterback for every game in 2025.
Here are the Bears inactives:
QB Tyson Bagent
WR Jahdae Walker
RB Travis Homer
LB Ruben Hyppolite II
DE Dominique Robinson
DT Jonathan Ford
The Browns inactives are:
RG Wyatt Teller
DT Adin Huntington
RT Jack Conklin
CB Denzel Ward
RB Dylan Sampson
TE David Njoku
G Zak Zinter
Pregame
It's currently three degrees in Chicago about three hours before kickoff.
Earlier this morning, Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent was downgraded to questionable with an illness. If he can't go, Case Keenum will be Caleb Williams' back up quarterback.
‘Desperate’ for win No. 10
Bears head coach Ben Johnson was candid this week, saying his team has goals they need to achieve to make the playoffs. Here are ways the Bears can get there vs. the Browns.
Gordon to miss rest of regular season
A frustrating 2025 season continues to get more difficult for Kyler Gordon. He was placed on injured reserve Saturday, which will keep him out for the rest of the regular season.
Chicago Bears NFL Draft big board
With the college football regular season over, we have a whole season's worth of players to take note of. Here are some players the Bears could target in round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.