Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns: Live scores and updates from Week 15

Published  December 14, 2025 9:08am CST
Bust out the gloves, long johns and anything that can warm you up. It's a cold one.

With temperatures feeling like they're in the negative teens, the Chicago Bears get a chance to enjoy "Bear Weather" as Cleveland comes to town.

Follow along with us as the Bears host the Browns on a frigid day at Soldier Field.

Inactives

The Bears will have a new second-string quarterback on Sunday. Case Keenum will be QB2 after serving as the emergency third quarterback for every game in 2025.

Here are the Bears inactives:

QB Tyson Bagent
WR Jahdae Walker
RB Travis Homer
LB Ruben Hyppolite II
DE Dominique Robinson
DT Jonathan Ford

The Browns inactives are:

RG Wyatt Teller
DT Adin Huntington
RT Jack Conklin
CB Denzel Ward
RB Dylan Sampson
TE David Njoku
G Zak Zinter

Pregame

It's currently three degrees in Chicago about three hours before kickoff.

Earlier this morning, Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent was downgraded to questionable with an illness. If he can't go, Case Keenum will be Caleb Williams' back up quarterback.

‘Desperate’ for win No. 10

Bears head coach Ben Johnson was candid this week, saying his team has goals they need to achieve to make the playoffs. Here are ways the Bears can get there vs. the Browns. 

The Chicago Bears 'desperately need' win No. 10: Here's why they won't overlook the 3-10 Browns
The Chicago Bears 'desperately need' win No. 10: Here's why they won't overlook the 3-10 Browns

Ben Johnson said "We desperately need" to beat Cleveland for win No. 10. Here are the obstacles they need to clear to be in a position to beat the Browns.

Gordon to miss rest of regular season

A frustrating 2025 season continues to get more difficult for Kyler Gordon. He was placed on injured reserve Saturday, which will keep him out for the rest of the regular season.

Chicago Bears place Kyler Gordon on injured reserve, sidelining him for the rest of the regular season
Chicago Bears place Kyler Gordon on injured reserve, sidelining him for the rest of the regular season

Kyler Gordon's frustration in the 2025 season continues as he was lost for the rest of the regular season.

Chicago Bears NFL Draft big board

With the college football regular season over, we have a whole season's worth of players to take note of. Here are some players the Bears could target in round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears early 2026 NFL Draft Big Board: Who could the Bears target in Round 1?
Chicago Bears early 2026 NFL Draft Big Board: Who could the Bears target in Round 1?

Here are some names that could be at the top of the Bears’ draft board at the start of the 2026 NFL Draft cycle.

