Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns: Live scores and updates from Week 15

Bust out the gloves, long johns and anything that can warm you up. It's a cold one.

With temperatures feeling like they're in the negative teens, the Chicago Bears get a chance to enjoy "Bear Weather" as Cleveland comes to town.

Follow along with us as the Bears host the Browns on a frigid day at Soldier Field.

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns Live scores and updates

Inactives

The Bears will have a new second-string quarterback on Sunday. Case Keenum will be QB2 after serving as the emergency third quarterback for every game in 2025.

Here are the Bears inactives:

QB Tyson Bagent

WR Jahdae Walker

RB Travis Homer

LB Ruben Hyppolite II

DE Dominique Robinson

DT Jonathan Ford

The Browns inactives are:

RG Wyatt Teller

DT Adin Huntington

RT Jack Conklin

CB Denzel Ward

RB Dylan Sampson

TE David Njoku

G Zak Zinter

Pregame

It's currently three degrees in Chicago about three hours before kickoff.

Earlier this morning, Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent was downgraded to questionable with an illness. If he can't go, Case Keenum will be Caleb Williams' back up quarterback.

‘Desperate’ for win No. 10

Bears head coach Ben Johnson was candid this week, saying his team has goals they need to achieve to make the playoffs. Here are ways the Bears can get there vs. the Browns.

Featured article

Gordon to miss rest of regular season

A frustrating 2025 season continues to get more difficult for Kyler Gordon. He was placed on injured reserve Saturday, which will keep him out for the rest of the regular season.

Featured article

Chicago Bears NFL Draft big board

With the college football regular season over, we have a whole season's worth of players to take note of. Here are some players the Bears could target in round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.