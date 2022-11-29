Beach Park home shot up while people were inside: officials

An investigation has been launched after gunfire struck an occupied home Tuesday morning in the north suburban Beach Park.

Lake County sheriff's deputies said they received a report of shots fired around 3:35 a.m. at a home in the 12800 block of West Wakefield Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the residence had been shot several times and that they were people inside at the time of the shooting.

No one was injured in the gunfire, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Evidence was recovered at the scene and officials said the shooting appears to have been a targeted attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at (847) 377-4000 or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers at (847) 662-2222 or at lakecountycrimestoppers.com.