Beach Park near-drowning: Teen regains pulse on way to hospital

A 15-year-old girl is alive after being rescued from a near-drowning incident at a suburban beach on Friday.

The incident happened at 5:45 p.m. at the Adeline Jay Geo-Karis Illinois Beach State Park.

When Beach Park fire officials arrived at the scene, the girl was still submerged.

Rescue crews went into the water to do a "surface scan" at the last place she was seen.

Nearby fire departments also assisted in the search and the swimmer was eventually located, according to Beach Park fire officials.

As the girl was being rushed to Vista Medical Center in Waukegan, she regained her pulse, officials said.

More details on her condition have not been released.