Bear cub trapped in tree over tiger enclosure at Florida wildlife sanctuary

Officials at a wildlife refuge in Apopka, Florida are monitoring a bear cub that is in a tree over a tiger pin.

Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) officials are going to wait and see if the cub will come down from the tree on the property of the CARE Foundation at 4609 West Ponkan Road. The cub is not a "resident" of the refuge, but it found its way into the tree over the tiger enclosure, where the two tigers "Daenerys" and "Tyrion" are housed.

Volunteer Kevin Rose said 300-pound Daenerys spotted the small stranger on Saturday.

"I knew because the tiger Daenerys kept walking over to me, walking back overlooking at the tree -- it happened three or four times. Eventually, I took the hint and walked over and saw the bear cub in the tree."

The founder and director of the refuge, Christin Burford, is concerned that the cub could fall, breakthrough a protective fence and bring harm to the animal.

"They [FWC] think the bear is going to come down when it's hungry enough and thirsty enough. But fear plays a big part of it and the little guy is obviously afraid of the tigers. The tigers know it's up there, so it's kind of a waiting game at this point," Burford said. "If he actually touches, makes contact in the area where the tigers are living, he could get bit."

She is worried the cub could become dehydrated, which is why she will be monitoring it overnight.

"I’ll come out a few times and check. Tonight’s gonna be cool, so I’ll have heat lamps and check on the other animals make sure they’re warm," she explained. "Try to make everything as quiet as possible for him."