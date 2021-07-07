Bears fans can return to Hallas Hall for training camp – here's how to receive free tickets

The Chicago Bears will be welcoming fans back to training camp this summer!

After the pandemic forced fans out of Hallas Hall last year, the team announced that a limited number of fans will be able to attend the 2021 Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar Chicago Bears Training Camp.

Fans will have the opportunity to attend one of the 14 practices during training camp, which will be held from July 29 to Aug. 25.

A free ticket will be required for entry, and approximately 1,000 tickets will be available each day.

The team said registration to enter the drawing for free tickets will open at noon Thursday and will close at noon on July 15

Bears fans can register for the chance to win up to four tickets. Additionally, the team said fans will only be eligible to receive tickets for one day of training camp.

Those who are randomly selected in the drawing will be notified the week of July 19.

