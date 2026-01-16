Bears fans show Chicago pride ahead of clash with Rams

The Brief Bears fans are showing off orange and blue across Chicago ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Rams. Team mascots and fan groups have been hosting events, including giveaways and an ice sculpture of Caleb Williams. Local retailers say Bears merchandise sales are sharply higher than last year.



You’re probably seeing an awful lot of orange and blue lately. Fans are showing their pride ahead of the big Bears-Rams matchup at Soldier Field on Sunday night.

What we know:

Signs of fandemonium are popping up all over the city.

On Monday, the Bears Monster Squad and Staley the Bear were handing out Bears bling and blankets outside Union Station while the Leo High School boys choir sang "Bear Down."

On Thursday, the Monster Squad was at it again, building an ice statue of Caleb Williams outside the merchandise mart.

Bears merch has been flying off shelves. Clark Street Sports reported sales are up 500% from this time last year. Cheese grater hats and Caleb William's jerseys leading the way.

"I have to admit I was never a massive football fan, but this season I think it’s put an entirely new energy in the city. I think it’s unified everyone," said Francesca.

Tommy Carrico is disappointed he’ll be out of town and unable to watch the Bears game in a local establishment. But he had this message for the team.

"We love you guys. We’re proud of you. Bear down, make us proud," he said.

"I’m just hoping for more of this weather," said Piper Mauck. "That way the LA Rams struggle a bit."

The other side:

Sully, on the other hand, will be rooting for Los Angeles.

"Let’s go, Rams! Whose house?" he said, admitting most of his friends support the Bears. "Yeah we’re hosting a watch party with friends. A friendly rivalry, nothing better!"