Opponents rally at Soldier Field, urge lawmakers to block Bears' lakefront stadium plan

Opponents of the proposed Bears stadium along the lakefront gathered at Soldier Field Wednesday morning.

They are calling on lawmakers to protect the lakefront, urging it to remain, in their words, "open, clear, and free."

"While we would love the Chicago Bears to stay in the city, we object to the fight they have selected and the ultimate cost to our city and residents. Ensuring Chicago's lakefront remains forever open, clear and free is not the responsibility of one group, but the work of many," said Gin Kilgore, Interim Executive Director of Friends of the Park.

The Bears said the new stadium would actually add open green space to the area.