Bears long snapper, mascot visit Christ Hospital for launch of 'Baby Bears' program

The Chicago Bears mascot, Staley Da Bear, and long snapper, Patrick Scales, visited new parents and their babies at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn Monday for the launch of the Baby Bears Program.

The team gave babies some swag, and a chance to stay connected to the team as they grow.

Scales was the first Bears player to visit the hospital in person since the pandemic.