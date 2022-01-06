Bears place QB Justin Fields on reserve/COVID-19 list

Quarterback Justin Fields has been placed on reserve following COVID-19 protocols, according to a news release from the Chicago Bears.

Coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday he expected the rookie quarterback to start Sunday against the Vikings after missing back-to-back games because of an ankle injury. Now, that prospect is in doubt.

The Bears top overall pick has shown flashes of promise this season, completing 58 percent of his passes with 7 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19, or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons, the release states.

Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19, the release states.