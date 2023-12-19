Bears players spread holiday cheer to fans across Chicagoland

Some Chicago Bears players spent Tuesday spreading holiday cheer.

The All-Star Holiday Toy Drive was Chicago Bears Defensive Lineman DeMarcus Walker’s first time hosting a charity event, making it even more sweet.

"I’ve always wanted to do something like this. I was the kid in the toy drive giveaway and waiting to receive a present, so through the grace of God, being very fortunate to flip the script and be able to give," said Walker.

The toys and donations went to Grant A Wish Chicago.

Walker says he pictures kids feeling like he did when receiving a special gift.

"A sense of relief and being able to put a smile onto their face," said Walker.

"One out of every four children in the city of Chicago live under the poverty line, their families. So a lot of the children are not going to be receiving toys for Christmas," said event organizer Prinses Hemphill.

More than 200 people came to the toy drive.

Walker and his co-host, former Bears player Donnell Woolford, say status doesn’t matter when it comes to giving back.

"You know, why not, to make an impact off the field. You do so much on the field, but it's really about what you do with what you have, and I’m very fortunate to have this platform and this privilege to affect lives in different types of ways," said Walker.