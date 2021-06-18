Bears QB Justin Fields, rookie players surprise Chicago family with groceries

It was the surprise of a lifetime.

One Chicago resident ordered some groceries and unknowingly had them delivered by one of the city's biggest names in sports.

Adam Lindgren of Humboldt Park ordered some last-minute groceries through the delivery service Gopuff, but when he walked outside to pick them up, he quickly realized it was no average delivery.

Adam – born and raised in the city – ordered the two-millionth grocery delivery in Chicago on Gopuff and to celebrate the milestone, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and five other Bears players from the 2021 rookie draft class hand delivered them to him as a surprise.

"This is one of the, one of the more awesome experiences of my life," Adam said.

Adam, his daughter and wife – who is expecting – also received four tickets to a Bears game and an autographed jersey, among other goodies.

"I'm shocked right now," Adam said.

Before the delivery, the players met with student athletes at Foreman College and Career Academy in the Belmont-Cragin neighborhood.

"This is like one of the best feelings I ever experienced in my life," student Omarion James said.

Omarion plays football and basketball at the school. He says Fields is his role model.

"A lot of people you don't see giving back, so for him to be giving back – that's wonderful," Omarion said.

The players also presented a check from Gopuff for $100,000 as a donation to Children First Fund, which supports children and families within Chicago Public Schools.

"Sometimes as little as $100 dollars in financial assistance to support with groceries or rent for a year, has been, you know, is critical for that month, for that year, for that family and so $100,000 dollars is really exciting!" said Rachel Orlowski of Children First Fund.