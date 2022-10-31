Bears trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens: reports

The Chicago Bears are reportedly trading linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.

The announcement comes ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

The Bears will receive second and fifth-round draft picks, according to numerous sources.

Smith, the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and a two-time second-team All-Pro, has 83 total tackles this season.

Fox Sports contributed to this report.