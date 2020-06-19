Because of COVID-19, Indiana beaches are the new summer spots for Illinoisans

Chicago’s lakefront will officially open on Monday, but only the trail, which is to be used exclusively for exercise. So folks wanting to relax in the sun are taking trips to Indiana.

It was sunny and warm Friday and the most perfect beach day at Indiana Dunes National Park. With Chicago beaches still closed, Indiana is now the go to summer spot for many Illinoisans who have been stuck at home because of the coronavirus.

“It was a long drive, but it was very promising,” said Maria Tafolla.

There is nothing quite like a day at the beach.

“We came to take the kids to the beach. I mean they’ve been in the house for so long with this pandemic, that it’s getting to them,” said Kristie Huiner of Tinley Park.

That is, if you can find a spot to soak up the sun.

“I didn’t think [West Beach] was going to be that crowded!” said Chicagoan Viviana Tafolla.

Paul Labovitz, the superintendent of Indiana Dunes National Park, says they are seeing Fourth of July crowds during the weekdays when the sun is out.

“Chicago beaches are closed and people are out of work and they have time on their hands,” Labovitz said.

But with more people comes more challenges.

“Large groups of young people underage drinking, some drug use and fights,” Labovitz said.

He says these issues used to happen a couple of times a summer, but now happen a couple of times a day.

On Tuesday, the park started ramping up law enforcement efforts and is already seeing progress.

“If you’re here to make trouble, you’re going to get a very expensive souvenir,” Labovitz said.

To prevent trouble, West Beach has also reduced hours.