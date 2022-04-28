Beloved Aurora water park not opening this season due to staffing issues

A summertime staple in Aurora will not be opening this season.

The Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center will remain closed this summer due to staffing issues, including a shortage of lifeguards.

Season ticket holders can request a refund by emailing the Fox Valley Park District.

According to the American Lifeguard Association, at least one-third of all public pools in the U.S. are at risk of being shut down due to staff shortages.