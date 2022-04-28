Expand / Collapse search

Beloved Aurora water park not opening this season due to staffing issues

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Aurora
The Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center will remain closed this summer.

AURORA, Ill. - A summertime staple in Aurora will not be opening this season.

The Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center will remain closed this summer due to staffing issues, including a shortage of lifeguards.

Season ticket holders can request a refund by emailing the Fox Valley Park District.

According to the American Lifeguard Association, at least one-third of all public pools in the U.S. are at risk of being shut down due to staff shortages.