Beloved Chicago ice cream truck owner robbed at gunpoint

The community is rallying around a beloved Chicago ice cream truck owner who was robbed at gunpoint this week.

Wilfredo Cintron has been selling his famous $1.50 soft serve for over 40 years.

After he lost $300 in the incident Tuesday, restaurant owner Robert Magiet stepped in to help.

He bought out the truck for the past two nights, providing community members with free ice cream that he paid for at the end of the night.

Cintron expressed his gratitude for the community's outpour of support.