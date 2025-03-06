Beluga calf at Shedd Aquarium officially has a name

article

Shedd Aquarium announced that its seven-month-old beluga whale has been named Opus following an exclusive vote by aquarium members.

The backstory:

More than 1,000 votes were cast, and the winning name, originally suggested by the animal care team, honors both the calf’s father, Beethoven, and the musical vocalizations belugas are known for.

Opus, which refers to a musical composition or set of works, highlights the unique sounds that beluga whales make, earning them the nickname "canaries of the sea."

"The chosen name had overwhelming support. Our members loved the connection between father and son, found the name to be clever and appreciated the opportunity to give this special whale a name," said Charlie Jacobsma, director of animal behavior and training at Shedd Aquarium.

Why you should care:

Naming Opus was part of Shedd's effort to engage its community in a meaningful way.

Aquarium members contribute to critical work supporting conservation, education, and the protection of marine life.

The beluga calf, described as curious and adventurous, is still learning to communicate through the chirps, clicks, whistles, and squeals characteristic of his species.

Guests can identify Opus as the smallest and darkest member of the aquarium’s beluga pod.