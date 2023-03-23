Ben & Jerry's Naperville Scoop Shop to celebrate Free Cone Day next month

Ben & Jerry's Naperville Scoop Shop is celebrating Free Cone Day next month!

The store located on Water Street in downtown Naperville will offer free cones between noon and 8 p.m. on April 3.

Free Cone Day dates back to 1979 and went global in 2015.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"This annual tradition is our way of thanking our fans for their continued support," says Tom O’Toole, of Ben & Jerry’s Naperville. " We are honoring our Naperville Fire Department by giving all donations to Naperville Professional Firefighters for a Cause."

The day will also feature music, raffles and face painting for kids.

All other retailers and restaurants on Water Street will be open for shopping and dining.