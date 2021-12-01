Benedict Cumberbatch talks "Power of the Dog," now on Netflix

A new western film is earning some major Oscar buzz for actor Benedict Cumberbatch, and FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton had the chance to talk with him about it.

In "Power of the Dog," Cumberbatch plays a cruel and unforgiving cowboy, who is overly mean to his brother's new bride.

But there's a reason behind his cruelty, giving the character an extra dimension. Hamilton spoke with Cumberbatch about why his character should be seen as much more than just "cruel."

"We’ve done something right with our story telling because that’s the intention," Cumberbatch said. "This guy has a pretty mean, abhorrent and dangerous steak in him and he is terrorizing a woman for a large portion of the film.

"In the film, the revelation of what his scars are and his weaknesses and insecurities comes quite late and really by the end of the film, we start to feel for him."

"Power of the Dog" is streaming on Netflix now.