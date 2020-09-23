Berkeley may be first in nation to ban big groceries from selling junk food at checkout lines

article

The Berkeley City Council on Tuesday said no to Snickers, Skittles and soda at the checkout line.

The unanimous vote on the "Healthy Checkout Ordinance" said grocery stores bigger than 2,500 square feet will no longer be allowed to sell unhealthy food and beverages at the check-out line, and instead are encouraged to offer more nutritious food and drink. Only food items with no more than 5 grams of added sugars or 250 milligrams of sodium per serving would be allowed.

The East Bay Times reports Berkeley may be the first in the nation, if not the world, to pass such a health food policy. Berkeley was also the first in the nation to pass a soda tax in 2014.

A total of 25 retailers throughout the city would have to adhere to the ordinance including stores such as Safeway, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, and the Berkeley Bowl.

The East Bay Times reported that Simone Dasilva, a nutritionist with Berkeley Youth Alternatives, said unhealthy food choices could lead to diabetes and obesity. About 75% of Americans are overweight and diet is the number one cause of chronic disease, she said.

The new ordinance won’t go into effect until March 1, 2021, and enforcement won’t begin until Jan. 1, 2022. Enforcement would include a regular health inspection. The ordinance was authored by councilmembers Kate Harrison and Sophie Hahn.