Bernie Sanders wins the Nevada caucus

Sen. Bernie Sanders won the Nevada caucus on Saturday.

The voting in Nevada is done with a method similar to the voting in Iowa.

The projection is based on polls and on the votes tallied so far, which as of7:13 p.m. CT, was 7%.

Joe Biden was in second place, followed by Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, and Tom Steyer.

There are 36 delegates up for grabs in Nevada.

Sanders celebrated his Nevada caucus victory hundreds of miles away in Texas with a rally before thousands of cheering supporters inside the Cowboys Dance Hall in San Antonio.

"We're going to win this election," Sanders said.

The country's second largest state votes on "Super Tuesday" on March 3, after next week's South Carolina primary, but Sanders wasted little time declaring, "We are going to win here in Texas."

He added: "We are going to win across the country because the American people are sick and tired of a president who lies all of the time."

Sanders then modified the standard campaign speech he gives multiple times a day to touch more heavily on immigration for an audience about 150 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border. He noted that his father immigrated to the U.S. from Poland "without a nickel in his pocket" and added, "I know something about the immigrant experience. Together we are going to end the demonization" of immigrants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.