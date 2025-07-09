Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man charged in Berwyn bar shooting that wounded 3

By Will Hager
Published  July 9, 2025 5:47am CDT
Berwyn
FOX 32 Chicago
Chicago man charged in Berwyn bar shooting that wounded 3

Chicago man charged in Berwyn bar shooting that wounded 3

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a shooting at a bar that wounded three people last month in suburban Berwyn.

The Brief

    • A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a June shooting at Junior’s Bar & Grill in Berwyn that left three people wounded.
    • Police arrested 36-year-old Ricardo Gutierres at his home and charged him with aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
    • Gutierres was denied pre-trial release and is due back in court Thursday in Maywood.

BERWYN, Ill. - A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a shooting at a bar that wounded three people last month in suburban Berwyn.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1:38 a.m. on June 28 at Junior's Bar & Grill, 7011 Ogden Ave. Responding officers found three gunshot victims who were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

On Monday, police executed a search warrant at the Chicago home of 36-year-old Ricardo Gutierres. 

Gutierres was taken into custody without incident and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On Wednesday, Gutierres was denied pre-trial release.

What's next:

He has another court hearing scheduled for Thursday in Maywood.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Berwyn Police Department and the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

BerwynCrime and Public SafetyNewsChicago