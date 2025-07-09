Chicago man charged in Berwyn bar shooting that wounded 3

The Brief A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a June shooting at Junior’s Bar & Grill in Berwyn that left three people wounded. Police arrested 36-year-old Ricardo Gutierres at his home and charged him with aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Gutierres was denied pre-trial release and is due back in court Thursday in Maywood.



A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a shooting at a bar that wounded three people last month in suburban Berwyn.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 1:38 a.m. on June 28 at Junior's Bar & Grill, 7011 Ogden Ave. Responding officers found three gunshot victims who were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

On Monday, police executed a search warrant at the Chicago home of 36-year-old Ricardo Gutierres.

Gutierres was taken into custody without incident and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

On Wednesday, Gutierres was denied pre-trial release.

What's next:

He has another court hearing scheduled for Thursday in Maywood.