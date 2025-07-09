Chicago man charged in Berwyn bar shooting that wounded 3
BERWYN, Ill. - A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a shooting at a bar that wounded three people last month in suburban Berwyn.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 1:38 a.m. on June 28 at Junior's Bar & Grill, 7011 Ogden Ave. Responding officers found three gunshot victims who were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
On Monday, police executed a search warrant at the Chicago home of 36-year-old Ricardo Gutierres.
Gutierres was taken into custody without incident and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
On Wednesday, Gutierres was denied pre-trial release.
What's next:
He has another court hearing scheduled for Thursday in Maywood.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Berwyn Police Department and the Cook County Sheriff's Office.