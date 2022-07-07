Berwyn man charged with stealing merchandise from Chicago beauty stores

A suburban man has been charged with stealing merchandise from Chicago beauty stores earlier this year.

Jaheim Jackson, 20, of Berwyn, faces two felony counts of retail theft for merchandise over $300.

Chicago police arrested Jackson Wednesday after they identified him as the person who entered beauty stores and took merchandise from within on Jan. 15.

The incidents occurred in the first block of South Halsted and the 4100 block of South Pulaski.

The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly.