Berwyn man charged in deadly Cicero crash

A Berwyn man has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with a crash that killed two men in west suburban Cicero.

Eric Cabada, 24, was allegedly speeding in a vehicle when he "violently struck" another vehicle on Feb. 18 near the intersection of West 16th Street and 61st Court, according to Cicero police.

Two men were ejected from their vehicle onto the roadway and were later pronounced dead. They were identified as 30-year-old Eric J. Solano, of Cicero, and 29-year-old Steve Alvarado-Nandi, of Chicago's Little Village.

Cabada tried to escape from his SUV after the crash but he was taken into custody.

Cabada was charged with two counts of reckless homicide.