Cook County tattoo artist charged with trying to meet 15-year-old for sex

A Berwyn tattoo artist was arrested for allegedly arranging to meet who he thought was a minor for sex.

In January, the Cook County Sheriff's Office says a woman got in touch with investigators after she noticed inappropriate messages on a social media app between her 15-year-old child and 32-year-old Gerardo Melendez.

Melendez had met the teenager when the mother took her child to him to get their first tattoo in November 2022.

With the mom's consent, sheriff's police say investigators took over the conversation and posed as the teenager. Over the next four weeks, Melendez texted with an officer – thinking it was the teen – and allegedly sent multiple sexually explicit texts and one sexually explicit photo.

Police say Melendez arranged to meet the teenager outside a coffee shop in Lyons on Feb. 23. When he arrived, he was greeted by officers and taken into custody.

Gerardo Melendez | Cook County Sheriff's Office

Melendez has been charged with indecent solicitation of a child, attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse, traveling to meet a child, manufacturing harmful material, and grooming.

He's due in bond court on Saturday.