Berwyn twins charged with armed carjacking in Chicago

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Marquette Park
FOX 32 Chicago
Adrian and Gabriel Garzon (CPD)

CHICAGO - Charges were filed against two brothers from Berwyn for carjacking a man at gunpoint in Marquette Park

Gabriel Garzon and Adrian Garzon, both 20, were arrested Thursday afternoon in North Lawndale. 

The men were accused of taking a vehicle at gunpoint from a 36-year-old man in the 7000 block of S. Washtenaw Avenue. 

Gabriel and Adrian were both charged with armed vehicular hijacking. They are scheduled to appear at a detention hearing today. 

No additional information is available. 