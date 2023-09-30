Berwyn twins charged with armed carjacking in Chicago

article

Charges were filed against two brothers from Berwyn for carjacking a man at gunpoint in Marquette Park.

Gabriel Garzon and Adrian Garzon, both 20, were arrested Thursday afternoon in North Lawndale.

The men were accused of taking a vehicle at gunpoint from a 36-year-old man in the 7000 block of S. Washtenaw Avenue.

Gabriel and Adrian were both charged with armed vehicular hijacking. They are scheduled to appear at a detention hearing today.

No additional information is available.