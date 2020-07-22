Berwyn woman dies, child hurt in I-290 crash at Des Plaines Avenue

A 34-year-old woman from Berwyn died after crashing into a concrete wall Wednesday afternoon on the Eisenhower Expressway near Forest Park, also injuring a 4-year-old girl.

Jessica E. White was driving about 2 p.m. when she veered left for unknown reasons in the eastbound lanes and crashed near Des Plaines Avenue, Illinois State Police said.

The force of the crash caused her Chevy Trailblazer to go across the expressway and strike the right concrete wall, state police said.

She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead at 2:38 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which ruled her death an accident.

The 4-year-old was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.