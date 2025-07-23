These Illinois breweries brought home medals from the US Open Beer Championship

The Brief Fourteen Illinois breweries won medals at this year’s U.S. Open Beer Championship, with Brothership Brewing in Mokena taking home three awards, including gold for its AntiMatter IPA. Chicago’s Adams Street Brewery also earned two gold medals, while other winners included Triptych Brewing, Crystal Lake Brewing, and Hop District Community Brewing. The strong showing highlights the state’s growing craft beer scene, especially in diverse styles from hazy IPAs to barrel-aged stouts.



Fourteen Illinois breweries have brought home medals from this year's U.S. Open Beer Championship.

Brothership Brewing in Mokena won three medals. Of those, the brewery picked up the gold in the Hazy/Juicy Strong Pale Ale category for its AntiMatter, a 5.8% ABV double dry hopped New England IPA.

Based in Chicago's Loop, Adams Street Brewery claimed two gold medals of its own in the Foreign Stout and Kentucky Common categories.

Other Illinois beer makers to win top awards include Hop District Community Brewing Company, Crystal Lake Brewing, 9th Hour Brewing Company and Riverlands Brewing Company.

Illinois award-winning beers

Hazy/Juicy Strong Pale Ale

Gold: AntiMatter – Brothership Brewing- Illinois

Silver: Heavenly Daze – Zilker Brewing Co. – Texas

Bronze: Silver Spaceship – ODD Muse Brewing Company – Texas

New England/Juicy DIPA

Gold: Indistinguishable From Magic – Triptych Brewing – Illinois

Silver: Sauced in Space – Brothership Brewing – Illinois

Bronze: King Sue – Toppling Goliath Brewing Company – Iowa

Milkshake IPA

Gold: Jelly Brain – Third Eye Brewing (Sharonville) – Ohio

Silver: Strawberry Double Marbles – More Brewing Company- Illinois

Bronze: Pineapple Comet Mosinee Brewing Company – Wisconsin

Foreign Stout

Gold: Der Reisende – Adams Street Brewery – Illinois

Silver: Reformation – Wooden Cask – Kentucky

Bronze: Island in the Sun – Missing Falls Brewery – Ohio

Pastry Stout

Gold: Kodiak’s Revenge BBA – Raspberry Pâczki Ike & Oak Brewing Co- Illinois

Silver: Deez Cocoa-Nuts Savage Craft Ale Works – South Carolina

Bronze: Lernaean Hydra Fabled Brew Works – Kentucky

English Summer Ale

Gold: Farmhouse – Crystal Lake Brewing- Illinois

Silver: Approachable Blonde – Municipal Brew Works – Ohio

Bronze: Yarnburner – Neoteric Brewing Company – North Carolina

Imperial Stout/Porter

Gold: Thick Thighs and Luscious Eyes – Hop District Community Brewing Co. – Illinois

Silver: Double Navel Gazer – New Heights Brewing – Tennessee

Bronze: Hello Darkness – River North Brewery – Colorado

Belgian and French Ale

Gold: BierKraft Bière de Garde – BierKraft – Oklahoma

Silver: If You Want Blond… – BBGB Brewery and Hop Farm- Illinois

Bronze: Feral Garden Gnome – Liability Brewing Co. – South Carolina

Belgian Tripel

Gold: Bel Ringer – 9th Hour Brewing Company- Illinois

Silver: One Brew To Rule Them All – Flix Brewhouse – Texas

Bronze: Lorentz Force – Loose Ends Brewing – Ohio

Italian Pilsener

Gold: Antico – Geisthaus Brewing Company – California

Silver: Antonio – Brother Chimp Brewing- Illinois

Bronze: Fight! Flight! Or Pizza! – Moonraker Brewing – California

Mexican Lager/Pilsener

Gold: San Carlos Especial – Riverlands Brewing Company- Illinois

Silver: Lucha Libre – Flix Brewhouse-SAT – Texas

Bronze: El OVNI – Brothership Brewing- Illinois

Bronze: Fiesta de Sol – Site-1 Brewing Co – Nebraska

Chili Pepper Beer

Gold: Pineapple Express – Mathews Brewing Company – Florida

Gold: Barrel Aged Hell Bear – Werk Force Brewing Co- Illinois

Silver: Don Jalapeño – No Label Brewing Co – Texas

Bronze: Blue Corn Lager Con Chiles – Confluence Brewing Company – Iowa

Barrel-Aged Strong Stout/Porter

Gold: GSO Barrel Select Stout 2024 – Forgotten Road Ales – North Carolina

Silver: 3 year Barrel Aged Family Reserve Sleepy Bear – Werk Force Brewing – Illinois

Bronze: Eclipse – Frey Ranch – FiftyFifty Brewing Co. – California

Barrel-Aged Strong/Porter Extreme (12.5%+)

Gold: Assassin – Toppling Goliath Brewing Company – Iowa

Silver: Sir Blends A-Lot #5 – Mikerphone Brewing- Illinois

Bronze: Barrel God Cuvée – 2025 Blend Lupulin Brewing Company – Minnesota

Bronze: Rye Barrel Aged Night Whale 2023 – Rhinegeist Brewery – Ohio

Barrel-Aged Quad/Belgian Dark Ale

Gold: To Be Loved By You – Cherry Street Brewing at Halcyon – Georgia

Silver: Muese Valley – More Brewing Company- Illinois

Bronze: Barrel Reserve 2025 – River North Brewery – Colorado

Kentucky Common

Gold: Steam Engine – Adams Street Brewery – Illinois

Silver: Switch on the Light – Lost Shoe Brewing & Roasting Company – Massachusetts

Bronze: 1850 – Burl Brew – Kentucky

Grodziskie

Gold: Smocze Pragnienie – Allusion Brewing Company – Pennsylvania

Silver: Grodziskie – Goldfinger Brewing Company – Illinois

Bronze: Smoke Over Lublin – Mountain Layers Brewing CO. – North Carolina