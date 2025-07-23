These Illinois breweries brought home medals from the US Open Beer Championship
CHICAGO - Fourteen Illinois breweries have brought home medals from this year's U.S. Open Beer Championship.
Brothership Brewing in Mokena won three medals. Of those, the brewery picked up the gold in the Hazy/Juicy Strong Pale Ale category for its AntiMatter, a 5.8% ABV double dry hopped New England IPA.
Based in Chicago's Loop, Adams Street Brewery claimed two gold medals of its own in the Foreign Stout and Kentucky Common categories.
Other Illinois beer makers to win top awards include Hop District Community Brewing Company, Crystal Lake Brewing, 9th Hour Brewing Company and Riverlands Brewing Company.
Illinois award-winning beers
Hazy/Juicy Strong Pale Ale
Gold: AntiMatter – Brothership Brewing- Illinois
Silver: Heavenly Daze – Zilker Brewing Co. – Texas
Bronze: Silver Spaceship – ODD Muse Brewing Company – Texas
New England/Juicy DIPA
Gold: Indistinguishable From Magic – Triptych Brewing – Illinois
Silver: Sauced in Space – Brothership Brewing – Illinois
Bronze: King Sue – Toppling Goliath Brewing Company – Iowa
Milkshake IPA
Gold: Jelly Brain – Third Eye Brewing (Sharonville) – Ohio
Silver: Strawberry Double Marbles – More Brewing Company- Illinois
Bronze: Pineapple Comet Mosinee Brewing Company – Wisconsin
Foreign Stout
Gold: Der Reisende – Adams Street Brewery – Illinois
Silver: Reformation – Wooden Cask – Kentucky
Bronze: Island in the Sun – Missing Falls Brewery – Ohio
Pastry Stout
Gold: Kodiak’s Revenge BBA – Raspberry Pâczki Ike & Oak Brewing Co- Illinois
Silver: Deez Cocoa-Nuts Savage Craft Ale Works – South Carolina
Bronze: Lernaean Hydra Fabled Brew Works – Kentucky
English Summer Ale
Gold: Farmhouse – Crystal Lake Brewing- Illinois
Silver: Approachable Blonde – Municipal Brew Works – Ohio
Bronze: Yarnburner – Neoteric Brewing Company – North Carolina
Imperial Stout/Porter
Gold: Thick Thighs and Luscious Eyes – Hop District Community Brewing Co. – Illinois
Silver: Double Navel Gazer – New Heights Brewing – Tennessee
Bronze: Hello Darkness – River North Brewery – Colorado
Belgian and French Ale
Gold: BierKraft Bière de Garde – BierKraft – Oklahoma
Silver: If You Want Blond… – BBGB Brewery and Hop Farm- Illinois
Bronze: Feral Garden Gnome – Liability Brewing Co. – South Carolina
Belgian Tripel
Gold: Bel Ringer – 9th Hour Brewing Company- Illinois
Silver: One Brew To Rule Them All – Flix Brewhouse – Texas
Bronze: Lorentz Force – Loose Ends Brewing – Ohio
Italian Pilsener
Gold: Antico – Geisthaus Brewing Company – California
Silver: Antonio – Brother Chimp Brewing- Illinois
Bronze: Fight! Flight! Or Pizza! – Moonraker Brewing – California
Mexican Lager/Pilsener
Gold: San Carlos Especial – Riverlands Brewing Company- Illinois
Silver: Lucha Libre – Flix Brewhouse-SAT – Texas
Bronze: El OVNI – Brothership Brewing- Illinois
Bronze: Fiesta de Sol – Site-1 Brewing Co – Nebraska
Chili Pepper Beer
Gold: Pineapple Express – Mathews Brewing Company – Florida
Gold: Barrel Aged Hell Bear – Werk Force Brewing Co- Illinois
Silver: Don Jalapeño – No Label Brewing Co – Texas
Bronze: Blue Corn Lager Con Chiles – Confluence Brewing Company – Iowa
Barrel-Aged Strong Stout/Porter
Gold: GSO Barrel Select Stout 2024 – Forgotten Road Ales – North Carolina
Silver: 3 year Barrel Aged Family Reserve Sleepy Bear – Werk Force Brewing – Illinois
Bronze: Eclipse – Frey Ranch – FiftyFifty Brewing Co. – California
Barrel-Aged Strong/Porter Extreme (12.5%+)
Gold: Assassin – Toppling Goliath Brewing Company – Iowa
Silver: Sir Blends A-Lot #5 – Mikerphone Brewing- Illinois
Bronze: Barrel God Cuvée – 2025 Blend Lupulin Brewing Company – Minnesota
Bronze: Rye Barrel Aged Night Whale 2023 – Rhinegeist Brewery – Ohio
Barrel-Aged Quad/Belgian Dark Ale
Gold: To Be Loved By You – Cherry Street Brewing at Halcyon – Georgia
Silver: Muese Valley – More Brewing Company- Illinois
Bronze: Barrel Reserve 2025 – River North Brewery – Colorado
Kentucky Common
Gold: Steam Engine – Adams Street Brewery – Illinois
Silver: Switch on the Light – Lost Shoe Brewing & Roasting Company – Massachusetts
Bronze: 1850 – Burl Brew – Kentucky
Grodziskie
Gold: Smocze Pragnienie – Allusion Brewing Company – Pennsylvania
Silver: Grodziskie – Goldfinger Brewing Company – Illinois
Bronze: Smoke Over Lublin – Mountain Layers Brewing CO. – North Carolina
The Source: The information in this report came from the U.S. Open Beer Championship.