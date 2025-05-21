2 Illinois school districts land on list of nation's best

The Brief Two Illinois school districts were ranked among the top 10 in the nation in a new study by online tutoring platform Wiingy. The rankings were based on 12 factors, including academic performance, college prep, and user reviews, all scored on a 0–12 scale and averaged into a final score out of 10. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District 125 ranked third overall, while Glenbrook High School District 225 placed eighth.



Two Illinois school districts landed on a new ranking of the United States' top education systems.

The ranking was conducted by online tutoring marketplace Wiingy using data from school rating and review site Niche.

Wiingy ranked U.S. school districts by analyzing 12 key factors. Each district's letter grades in nine categories—such as academics, college prep, and resources—were converted into scores on a 0–12 scale, with A+ equaling 12.

Math and reading proficiency rates and user review scores were also scaled to 12, then all values were averaged and indexed into a final score out of 10 to determine the rankings.

Illinois standouts

Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125 came in third in the nation, receiving top marks for seven of the nine categories. Stevenson serves roughly 4,600 students and covers parts of at least 16 communities, including Lincolnshire, Long Grove and Buffalo Grove.

Glenbrook High School District 225 is ranked at No. 8 on the list. The school district covers roughly 5,000 students in Glenbrook, Northbrook and parts of Northfield Township.

Top 10 school districts in the U.S.

By the numbers:

New York had the most school districts in the top 10 with five.

1. Buford City Schools in Georgia: 9.31

2. Scarsdale Union Free School District in New York: 9.21

3. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125 in Illinois: 9.17

4. Eanes Independent School District in Texas: 9.10

5. Ladue School District in Missouri: 9.04

5(t). Radnor Township School District in Pennsylvania: 9.04

6. Half Hollow Hills Central School District in New York: 9.00

6 (t). Syosset Central School District in New York: 9.00

7. Novi Community School District in Michigan: 8.96

8. Glenbrook High School District 225 in Illinois: 8.86

9. West Lafayette Community School Corporation in Indiana: 9.79

9(t). Roslyn Union Free School District in New York: 8.79

10. East Williston Union Free School District in New York: 8.78